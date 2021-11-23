ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid – Trust Fund [Music Video]

lilwaynehq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the official music video for Lil Wayne and Rich The...

www.lilwaynehq.com

lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Details Why He Fell Back From Music: "I'm Paying For Everything"

This has been a harrowing time for Fetty Wap. The rapper was just on the verge of his triumphant return to music with the release of The Butterfly Effect back in October. The album was applauded by fans who were happy to see the New Jersey rapper ease his way back into the swing of things following the tragic loss of his daughter. It is an experience that the rapper has been understandably tight-lipped about, but just as he was grieving his child's loss, Fetty was arrested.
MUSIC
lilwaynehq.com

Steve EQ The Great Recalls Recording Lil Wayne In 2005 & Reveals How “I Can’t Feel My Face” Leaked [Video]

A few months ago, Steven Vargas aka EQ The Great aka Steve The Engineer sat down with GRLA Hebrew and Tazadaq Sicarii to explain how he was done wrong by Juelz Santana. Around the 1:45 mark of the clip below, Steve revealed how he first got started to become Juelz‘s recording engineer, which was back in 2005, and one of the first projects he worked on was I Can’t Feel My Face. He even recalled recording Lil Wayne in his brother’s closet in New Jersey.
MUSIC
lilwaynehq.com

Cory Gunz Discusses Lil Wayne’s Work Ethic & Confirms He Never Ghostwrote For Wayne [Video]

Cory Gunz sits down in From Tha Seoul‘s car to participate in a one on one interview with him, which you can check out below. Around the 4:45 mark of their conversation, Cory confirms he is still signed to Young Money, reveals how he became signed to Lil Wayne – it goes back to when Gunz was signed to Def Jam and Wayne came through to give him a verse during his own album promo run, and much more.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Dr. Dre Released His Sophomore Solo Album ‘The Chronic 2001’ 22 Years Ago

On this day in 1999, legendary super-producer Dr. Dre put out Chronic 2001, his last album before a 16-year hiatus. Containing some of the most known tracks in rap, Chronic 2001 has been extremely successful over the years. As of July 2013, the album has been certified septuple platinum, selling 7,664,000 copies in the United States alone and with the recent success of the film Straight Outta Compton, one can only imagine the increase in its sales that is to come. Dr. Dre is an artist known for the breaks he takes between albums. Chronic 2001, the follow-up to The Chronic, came seven years after its predecessor and although it may have been an excruciating period of time to wait, each project he’s delivered has been more than worth the time spent wondering what it would consist of.
HIP HOP
New Haven Register

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid Rip Up a Video Game Skate Park in ‘Trust Fund’ Music Video

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid bounce between realities in the music video for their latest single “Trust Fund,” directed by Iann Dior and Trippie Redd collaborator Mooch. The video sees the pair of rappers at two different skate parks — one in real life and the other in an old-school graphic video game. In between hitting skate tricks, Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid find their heads imposed on much smaller baby bodies while trading bars back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Polo G "Hall Of Fame 2.0" Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called "Piano G"

For much of this year, Chicago rapper Polo G has been the butt of internet jokesters who love to laugh about his beat selection. According to his critics, the 22-year-old has a very clear formula and, to them, his music is starting to get old. They argue that the lack of variety in production -- and more specifically, his tendency to lean toward piano-driven beats -- is limiting Polo from reaching his true potential.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

French Montana & Lil Tjay Share ‘Bag Season’ Music Video: Watch

This past Friday, French Montana released his new album They Got Amnesia which featured guests such as Lil Durk, Rick Ross, John Legend, Moneybagg Yo and more. The Doja Cat and Saweetie featured ‘Handstand’ is set to be the new single for radio but today, the Coke Boys rapper is sharing the music video for the Lil Tjay featured cut ‘Bag Season’. Watch the dark clip shot in the club below.
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Pump Releases New Spanish Single "Contacto"

Florida rapper Lil Pump is officially back with new music, dropping his new single "Contacto" with the self-described "trap queen" from Puerto Rico, Nesi. The track arrives via Pump's new partnership with ONErpm, and it marks a serious shift in styles for the rapper. The Spanish record is expected to be included on Pump's upcoming collaborative album with Ronny J. It comes with a new video, which shows the two artists enjoying party vibes to their record.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Moneybagg Yo Shares Music Video for Latest Single ‘Scorpio’: Watch

Moneybagg Yo has had one of the most successful hip hop albums of 2021 and even scored multiple hit singles so some fans feel like he was snubbed at the Grammy nominations. The next single off the Memphis rapper’s latest album A Gangsta’s Pain is ‘Scorpio’ where he sampled DMX and Faith Evans’s ‘How’s It Goin’ Down’. Today, he delivers the music video for the song where he embraces a little throwback feel with some help from Ja’niyah. Watch it below.
CELEBRITIES
lilwaynehq.com

Feature Friday #247: David Banner – Shawty Say (Feat Lil Wayne)

I have picked a single from David Banner titled “Shawty Say” featuring a sampled-chorus from Lil Wayne‘s “Lollipop” for this week’s “Feature Friday” installment. This song, which was produced by Banner himself, appears on his fifth studio album that was released in 2008, The Greatest Story Ever Told. “Shawty say...
MUSIC

