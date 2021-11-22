Intrepid Veterans to Row Across Atlantic Ocean for Charity

STEVENSVILLE — All four veteran’s organizations in Queen Anne’s County celebrated Veteran’s Day with ceremonies beginning at 11 a.m., sharp. The Kent Island American Legion, Post 278, in Stevensville, met outside their front doors, as the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars in Grasonville met outside along the roadway leading the Post 7464. The Queenstown American Legion, Post 296, met in Hurlock at the Veteran’s Cemetery, and the Centreville American Legion, Post 18, met in front of the historic court house in downtown Centreville. Each had appropriate ceremonies remembering all veterans who have served in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. They remembered not only those who have died, but also those who continue to serve today, and most of all, to say a big “Thank you” to all veterans, such as was posted on a huge sign in front of Post 296 in Queenstown, during the evening’s free dinner for veterans.

CENTREVILLE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO