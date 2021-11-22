ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intrepid Veterans to Row Across Atlantic Ocean for Charity

By Kate Oczypok
georgetowner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour veterans from different branches of the military – who call themselves “Foar from Home” — are rowing across the Atlantic Ocean to raise awareness for PTSD and the endemic of veteran suicides. And, they need your help. Billy Cimino, a U.S. Army veteran, Cameron Hansen, a U.S. Air...

