DREAMSCAPE TO LAUNCH IMMERSIVE VIRTUAL REALITY DESTINATION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMC THEATRES? AT NEW JERSEY’S WESTFIELD GARDEN STATE PLAZA
Opening November 19, advanced tickets are available now for the highly anticipated location in Paramus, New Jersey. LOS ANGELES, CA (November 12, 2021) – Dreamscape, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, today announced it will open its next venue in Paramus, New Jersey, Dreamscape at AMC Garden State, at the Westfield...paramuspost.com
