Ducati tasked its engineers with making incremental improvements to the front fork to the rear swingarm of the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S. The engineers and designers in Bologna responded by creating a bike that makes it just that little bit easier for riders to live with the Panigale range on the road, and extract more performance from the lineup on the track. When doing the bike's top speed of 186 miles per hour, every little bit better is what keeps a rider a few more hairs breadths away from serious injury or worse. The engine is an example of the template for changes everywhere else: thanks to a new oil circuit and an 18% larger exhaust outlet, the 1,103-cc Desmosedici Stradale four-cylinder gains 1.5 horsepower to reach 212, and 90.6 pound-feet of torque.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO