Here at EICMA 2021, the Magni shop has its bikes front and center in the Italian Motorcycling Federation’s display area. This is a sign of great respect for both the Magni name and the exclusive quality of their machines. Giovanni and Carlo Magni have taken advantage of the opportunity to pay homage to their great father, MV Agusta racing team manager Arturo Magni, five years after his passing. It was a very touching gesture, appreciated by all of us who have been in the business long enough to celebrate the most-winning team manager in history, who was also a man of supreme integrity and dignity.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO