Music

Members of New Edition and Boyz II Men to be featured in ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’

By Ken Simmons
okcheartandsoul.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their battle with New Kids on the Block Sunday night on the American Music Awards, two members of New Edition will perform in the Christmas special, A Very Boy Band Holiday. Bobby Brown...

okcheartandsoul.com

kisswtlz.com

ABC Bringing ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ Special Your Way

ABC has announced they will be airing a new special next month called A Very Boy Band Holiday, featuring performances from members of *NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, and O-Town. The show is set to air on December 6. ABC says the...
MUSIC
Boston Herald

Boston bands New Kids, New Edition face off at AMAs

A bit of Boston music history will be made at the American Music Awards Sunday night, when two of the biggest musical acts in local history face off formally for the first time. That would be the groups that respectively put Roxbury and Dorchester on the map, who ruled the pop and R&B charts through the ’80s and who put “boy band” into the lexicon: New Edition and the New Kids on the Block.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is getting double the blessing as she's expecting her first two babies! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
