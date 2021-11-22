ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Flag Lowering for Clifford Jones

unomaha.edu
 5 days ago

The UNO flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in memory of Jones, a UNO retiree, who passed away on Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021, at the age of 75. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in memory...

www.unomaha.edu

unomaha.edu

Access the Experts: Brian Ricks

In this installment, Ricks answers the question: "Is there a way to predict how crowds move?" Brian Ricks, Ph.D., assistant professor of computer science, answers the question: "Is there a way to predict how crowds move?" About Ricks. Ricks joined UNO in 2015 after doing post-doctoral research work at Rutgers...
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

UNO Academic Advising Council Names Katie Larson Advisor of the Month

Larson was nominated by her peers for his dedication to student success. Katie Larson, Assistant Director of Academic Advising for the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences was recently named the "Advisor of the Month" by the Academic Advising Council (AAC) for the month of November. The award was...
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

Presidential Graduate Fellowships Awarded to Two Mavericks

University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter has announced the recipients of the 2021-2022 Presidential Graduate Fellowships. The prestigious fellowships are awarded to a select group of NU graduate students each year on the basis of high academic performance and personal accomplishment.
OMAHA, NE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
unomaha.edu

Auxiliary Services Job Fair

Looking for a job during the 3-Week January Session or the Spring 2022 semester? Auxiliary Services has positions available! Attend the Auxiliary Services Job Fair on Dec. 1 or Dec. 7. You can sign up to interview with the managers of the UNO Child Care Center or UNO Food Services.
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

Maverick Food Pantry Providing "Boxes for Break"

Any students from UNO, UNMC, College of Saint Mary, or Avenue Scholars as well as UNO faculty and staff, can request this box of seasonal comfort food. The "Boxes for Break" form will be open until Monday, Nov. 22 at Noon.
OMAHA, NE
