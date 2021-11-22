Social Worker – Liver Transplant

We have an opening for a Mental Health Specialist in our Bay Side Place program. The Mental Health Specialist (CMHT or CCSI) position is responsible for providing a wide array of culturally sensitive, recovery oriented, trauma sensitive, direct clinical services in conjunction with other staff within the Emergency Service Unit teams along with outside community providers. Services provided by this position will include assessments, treatment planning, referrals, and case management in both diversion programs. The Mental Health Specialist will also be responsible for leading therapeutic groups, cross training and taking client vitals. This position on the emergency services team involves working rotating shifts as needed, including evenings weekends and holidays to ensure that the clinical needs of the program are being met and to enable the program to operate 24 hours a day, seven days as week, 365 days a year.
