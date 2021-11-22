ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Worker – Liver Transplant

Assess psychosocial needs and apply comprehensive interventions in order to support the medical treatment plan in the Transplant department. Coordinate...

Mental Health Specialist

We have an opening for a Mental Health Specialist in our Bay Side Place program. The Mental Health Specialist (CMHT or CCSI) position is responsible for providing a wide array of culturally sensitive, recovery oriented, trauma sensitive, direct clinical services in conjunction with other staff within the Emergency Service Unit teams along with outside community providers. Services provided by this position will include assessments, treatment planning, referrals, and case management in both diversion programs. The Mental Health Specialist will also be responsible for leading therapeutic groups, cross training and taking client vitals. This position on the emergency services team involves working rotating shifts as needed, including evenings weekends and holidays to ensure that the clinical needs of the program are being met and to enable the program to operate 24 hours a day, seven days as week, 365 days a year.
MADISON, WI
Family Skills Specialist

We have an opening for a part-time Family Skills Specialist in our Family Preservation Program! The Family Skills Specialist (CSI) position is responsible for providing a wide array of culturally sensitive, recovery oriented, trauma sensitive, direct clinical services provided in conjunction with other staff. Services provided by this position may include assessment, treatment planning, referrals and case management. The Family Skills Specialist is responsible for working with parents to address safety concerns for children in an effort to decrease out of home placement in foster care. Duties include the provision of direct in-home family therapy sessions, parenting education and support, and interventions to address safety and parenting concerns. This position collaborates closely with other FPP and JMHC staff, as well as Dane County Department of Human Services and other community agencies to ensure the family has appropriate care and successful systems coordination. The Family Skills Specialist takes paid on-call and weekend/holiday coverage responsibilities on a rotating basis with the other staff on the team. The Family Skills Specialist carries a case load of one to two families at a time due to the intensive nature of the program.
MADISON, WI
