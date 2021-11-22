Social Worker – Liver Transplant

We have an opening for a part-time Family Skills Specialist in our Family Preservation Program! The Family Skills Specialist (CSI) position is responsible for providing a wide array of culturally sensitive, recovery oriented, trauma sensitive, direct clinical services provided in conjunction with other staff. Services provided by this position may include assessment, treatment planning, referrals and case management. The Family Skills Specialist is responsible for working with parents to address safety concerns for children in an effort to decrease out of home placement in foster care. Duties include the provision of direct in-home family therapy sessions, parenting education and support, and interventions to address safety and parenting concerns. This position collaborates closely with other FPP and JMHC staff, as well as Dane County Department of Human Services and other community agencies to ensure the family has appropriate care and successful systems coordination. The Family Skills Specialist takes paid on-call and weekend/holiday coverage responsibilities on a rotating basis with the other staff on the team. The Family Skills Specialist carries a case load of one to two families at a time due to the intensive nature of the program.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO