Fox News anchor Bret Baier was questioned by another network personality, Brian Kilmeade, about the exit of two Fox News contributors following the debut of the Fox Nation series Patriot Purge from Tucker Carlson. Kilmeade, on his radio, show, asked Baier whether he was “bothered” by the Carlson series. “Brian, I won’t go down this road. There were concerns about it, definitely, and I think the news division did what we do,” he said. “We covered the story, and I wanted to do that all internally. Steve and Jonah made their decision, and it is their decision.” Baier was referring to Stephen Hayes...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO