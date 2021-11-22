ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy and milder Tuesday; Good Thanksgiving week travel weather

By Paul Huttner
mprnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gales of November return Tuesday. Minnesota rides the backside of a high-pressure ridge Tuesday. That means a change in wind direction. Winds will blow from the south across Minnesota Tuesday. South winds will gust up to about 30 mph again across southern Minnesota Tuesday. Here’s a look at...

www.mprnews.org

