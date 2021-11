EPCOT's new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open in Summer 2022 and will feature another cast member from the original movie. Today at D23, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro announced that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in summer of 2022. While Disney previously announced that the ride would open next year, this is the first confirmation that the ride will open in the summer. Additionally, D'Amaro announced that Glenn Close will reprise her role as Nova Prime in the ride. Other cast members like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista are also appearing in the ride.

