It can be easy to overreact to any given week in Fantasy Football. Sometimes, you have to, or else you'll miss out on the potential next big thing. But you have to know if what you're overreacting to matters. A running back getting five carries and breaking off one long touchdown run might be just what he needs to break into a bigger role, but it also could just be that he get lucky on one play against a soft defense in a blowout.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO