Four years ago, Anna Holen was a freshman sitting in a hotel at her first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national volleyball tournament. "Going to Nationals as a freshman you are kind of starstruck," Holen said. "It's like oh my gosh the only other thing we knew was State in North Dakota. To be at a national tournament was amazing and to even make it that year was special."

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO