Cozen O'Connor issued the following announcement on Oct. 28. Jack Carriglio, member of the firm’s Commercial Litigation Department, has been appointed to the Judiciary Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers. The mandate of this committee is to establish and maintain cooperative relationships with the appropriate agencies, organizations, and the courts; analyze and seek to ameliorate barriers to the attraction and retention of highly qualified judges; distribute appropriate college publications; and participate in other programs and projects to educate, train, and assist the judiciaries in the discharge of their duties.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO