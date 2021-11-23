ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus Wiley has a problem with Baker skipping media after his poor performance I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns are coming off a 13-10 home win against...

FanSided

Baker Mayfield has started a Browns civil war

If you made it to this point that means you didn’t just get mad at a headline and leave a hateful comment on the post – so you deserve a pat on the back. Let’s check out how Baker Mayfield is exciting a Browns civil war. The Cleveland Browns fan...
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Is Quietly Putting Together His Best Season

While most of the news surrounding the Cleveland Browns has centered on Odell Beckham Jr.'s drama and departure from the franchise, there's another story going largely uncovered. Baker Mayfield has one year left on his contract and is approaching extension territory. What's also gone undiscussed is that Mayfield is quietly putting together his best season in the NFL.
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

The Cleveland Browns got a much needed win on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland, playing in the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era, took down divisional rival Cincinnati, 41-16. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” following Sunday’s win, but admitted it was a pretty crazy week. “When adversity hits, nobody...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

The Cleveland Browns are playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era on Sunday afternoon. So far, things are going very well. Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield is 7 for 8 for 121 yards and one touchdown. Unsurprisingly, many are taking to social...
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Baker Mayfield's performance vs. Lions: He is an average QB; there's nothing elite about him I UNDISPUTED

The Detroit Lions gave the Browns all they could handle, but ultimately Cleveland came away with a 13-10 win. Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass, but also threw two interceptions as his struggles continued. Following the win, Baker ran off field without shaking hands and did not speak to media afterward. Shannon Sharpe grades Baker's performance against the Lions.
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Has a Unique Solution to Solve Baker Mayfield's Problems

Colin Cowherd: “Here’s the solution, I’ll pave the way to your success, Cleveland. I would sit Baker Mayfield against Baltimore. Yes, you’re going to lose to Baltimore with Case Keenum because Baker is better, but I would sit him because the Browns have a bye after Baltimore. Then I would get two weeks of Baker Mayfield finally getting healthy, and they’ll lose to Baltimore, but then I get him back for the final five games. It will be the healthiest Baker can be and I’ll get a true evaluation on him. He’s then going to beat Baltimore at home, beat the Raiders at home, lose to Green Bay, then beat the Steelers, and beat the Bengals again, be 10-7 and you’ll be a playoff team, and then the front office will get a real evaluation of him because he will be 90% healthy. You’ve were delusional originally and now you’re outrageously crtical about him now, and you’ve been widly inaccurate with both. If you want a true evaluation, sit him down for two weeks and get him as healthy as can be because what you saw Sunday is a kid with a bad knee, bad heel, bad shoulder, torn labrum – and you’re like ‘HE’S NO GOOD!’ Who's good playing at 40 to 50%?? You’re welcome, you can take this, use it for free, make the playoffs, and maybe I’ll take your calls.” (Full Video Above)
brownsnation.com

Rex Ryan Gives Honest Opinion On Baker Mayfield

Heading into the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 10 contest in New England, ESPN’s Rex Ryan predicted a disaster. He might not have expected the overall carnage that entailed, but he nailed one particular pre-game assessment. And on this morning’s Get Up morning show, he followed up on his Baker Mayfield statement.
WDTN

Baker Mayfield reveals why he didn’t speak to media after Sunday’s win, responds to crowd’s boos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says the team plans to start quarterback Baker Mayfield in Sunday’s primetime game in Baltimore. The Browns won Sunday 13-10 against the winless Lions. Mayfield was seen limping on the field and has been playing through multiple injuries. In Monday’s press conference, Stefanski said he […]
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily, Addresses Instagram Controversy

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, came under fire on social media on Sunday for a post she shared on her Instagram Story. The Browns beat the Lions on Sunday, though it wasn’t a great day for Mayfield at quarterback. He had a rough game and was booed at one point by fans. Mayfield reportedly ran off the field without celebrating the win and then refused to speak with the media.
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield’s wife calls out Browns after QB skips media session

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are coming off an ugly 13-10 home win over the lifeless Detroit Lions on Sunday. It’s a game that saw the injured Mayfield throw two interceptions while completing just 15-of-29 passes as he deals with and plays through three different injuries. In surprising fashion,...
brownsnation.com

Steve Smith Unloads On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

The injury list for Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield keeps getting longer and longer. On Wednesday, yet another injury was added to the official report for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. Mayfield, who’s dealt with a shoulder and a knee injury, among other things, is now...
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
