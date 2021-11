When did an expletive help win an argument, political or otherwise? Using them may be understandable when the speaker is upset from fear, anger, frustration, or grief. But if you’re speaking publicly, it doesn’t help you make your case. It leads people to take all your other words less seriously, because if you are spouting expletives in public, say, a public meeting, you are demonstrating a lack of self-control, a poor grasp of your audience, or both.

