Cantor Fitzgerald Starts WM Technology Inc (MAPS) at Overweight

It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares of Zendesk are down 18.3% since the deal was announced on October 28th. Meanwhile, shares of Momentive are 20% below the first-day implied deal price, down 10% since the deal was announced, and basically flat since rumors they were for sale first hit in early October. In fact, the market is already predicting the deal could go south. Shares of Momentive are trading about 1.9% above the current implied price, based on the ratio of 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO