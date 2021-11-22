ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

15 Thanksgiving Sides That Just Might Steal The Show

By Claire Brito
rachaelraymag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't get us wrong, the turkey gets its star status for good reason. (Here are 20 of our favorites!) But these 15 Thanksgiving sides are so good, they just might steal some of the spotlight on your holiday table. Carbonara Mashed Potatoes. These potatoes are crispy on the outside,...

www.rachaelraymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butternut Squash#Thanksgiving#Baked Potatoes#Food Drink#Green Beans Shallots#Sausage Kale Switch#Roasted Roots#Camembert#Fennel Leek Gratin
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifehacker

Do Not Tent Your Turkey With Foil

I have always been a skin eater, much to my mother’s chagrin. “It’s not good for you,” she would say as she peeled the browned and burnished skin off a Costco rotisserie chicken. “I don’t care!” I would shout, as I tried to snatch it off her plate before she threw it in the garbage.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
KFOR

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
purewow.com

Ina Garten’s Countdown to Thanksgiving Continues with This Chic Green Bean Side

We’ve been watching Ina Garten’s Instagram with bated breath ever since she announced that she’d be sharing a week’s worth of make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes. On Monday, she posted a pre-carved turkey and homemade gravy recipe. Yesterday, it was a drool-worthy mushroom-leek bread pudding packed with pancetta and Gruyère. Today, we feast our eyes upon a modern veggie side that blows the O.G. casserole out of the water: green beans gremolata.
RECIPES
rachaelraymag.com

Carbonara Mashed Potatoes

This article originally appeared in our Holiday 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. Preheat the oven to 425°. Brush the bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-inch or 3-quart baking dish with 2 tbsp. butter. Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold salted water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until they can easily be pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Drain and return to the pot.
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy