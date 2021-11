Opening Statement:We'll start our prep today, obviously, for Tampa Bay. A little bit of a longer week, so we have a good build up. Our model for this week will reflect basically what we did practice-wise for the Kansas City week in terms of having a Wednesday, a Thursday and then basically simulate two Friday practices going into the game. We'll travel on down there on Sunday and get the guys brushed up for Monday night obviously. The focus is to get our guys built up to the game through the information part of it and then we'll deal more with the people as we go through tomorrow and Friday working on situations all day just to give us good multiples of work in situations with an extended week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO