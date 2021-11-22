Belfast Review – Branagh Manages Restraint When Most Forgivable

SAN ANTONIO — There is a scene in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” designed as a hot brand for the heart. Shot in milky black-and-white (as is the rest of the film), it conjures up a piercing euphoria on the back of a ‘68 ditty primed to re-enter the Billboard’s Hot 100 and two of the most attractive performers to grace a movie screen this fall. You don’t particularly need to know the man and woman Branagh is cutting between; he’s behind the microphone, she’s dancing toward the stage, and there’s a spark in their shared glance which reaches subatomic levels of endearing even before they embrace. It’s rapturously romantic, the kind of movie moment that feels like it was filmed in another time. It also feels like it came from a whole other movie, or, at least, a different version of this one. “Belfast” is a sprightly written but structurally askew Viewfinder of an experience—a movie of moments in the best and worst of ways.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO