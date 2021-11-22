ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast Review – Branagh Manages Restraint When Most Forgivable

Cover picture for the articleThere are some films that have to be nearly perfect to be any good at all, and Kenneth Branagh has found himself on the wrong side of that fact a few times. Oddly, previous efforts have gone wrong because he seems overly close to them and they become, at best, rather...

FanSided

When is Belfast coming to DVD and Blu-ray?

Belfast is now out in theaters. All Outlander fans are likely looking forward to seeing Caitriona Balfe in another movie, but when is it on DVD?. If there’s one movie we’ve been excited to see all year, it’s Belfast. Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe stars as “Ma” in this black-and-white movie that focuses on the beginning of the Troubles in the Northern Ireland capital.
MOVIES
KENS 5

‘Belfast’ Review: Kenneth Branagh takes a black-and-white trip down memory lane

SAN ANTONIO — There is a scene in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” designed as a hot brand for the heart. Shot in milky black-and-white (as is the rest of the film), it conjures up a piercing euphoria on the back of a ‘68 ditty primed to re-enter the Billboard’s Hot 100 and two of the most attractive performers to grace a movie screen this fall. You don’t particularly need to know the man and woman Branagh is cutting between; he’s behind the microphone, she’s dancing toward the stage, and there’s a spark in their shared glance which reaches subatomic levels of endearing even before they embrace. It’s rapturously romantic, the kind of movie moment that feels like it was filmed in another time. It also feels like it came from a whole other movie, or, at least, a different version of this one. “Belfast” is a sprightly written but structurally askew Viewfinder of an experience—a movie of moments in the best and worst of ways.
MOVIES
Nashville Scene

Belfast a Fitting Ode to Branagh's Hometown

Memories warm the soul and make us who we are, but they don’t always make for great cinema. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast does its best to pay homage to his hometown and the people and places that made him, but his film often serves his memories at the expense of weaving together a thoroughly compelling story. Even so, you'd have a black heart to deny just how effectively the director's reverence hits when it all comes together, as he salutes his family and community’s resolve during the Troubles, which rocked Northern Ireland during Branagh's youth and indeed long afterward.
BELFAST, TN
fortworthreport.org

‘Belfast’ Review: Kenneth Branagh’s memoir is a beautiful and touching film that should be experienced by the entire family. A masterful achievement.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. As the film begins in an alleyway in 1969 Belfast, kids frolic in the streets, seniors ride bicycles, and mothers call out for their young. The atmosphere is ripe for a song as if Lin-Manuel Miranda was about to unleash another musical. But this is Kenneth Branagh’s new film, one based on his childhood memories, set during the turbulent era that saw Protestants and Catholics clash on the streets of Northern Ireland. There is song and dance, thanks to Jamie Dornan’s energetic “Everlasting Love” performance, nostalgic clips of Hollywood’s yesteryear, and a story overflowing with heart as we engage with a young family doing what they must to survive while making sacrifices along the way.
MOVIES
Collider

Kenneth Branagh Reveals the Big Changes He Made to ‘Belfast’ in the Editing Room

With Belfast now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to writer-director Kenneth Branagh about the making of his most personal film yet. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Belfast is a semi-autobiographical film based on Branagh’s own childhood growing up in the city and what took place in the summer of 1969 (which was known as The Troubles). The film mostly follows a working-class family and their struggles as the city starts to deal with the growing conflict and escalating violence. Shot beautifully in black and white, with a great soundtrack by Belfast’s own Van Morrison, Belfast also stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill, and Judi Dench and was produced by Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast Depicts a Childhood Interrupted

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which he wrote and directed, is a sweet, sentimental treatment of a durable cinematic sub-genre: the childhood autobiography. Branagh spent the first nine years of his life in Northern Ireland, and Belfast tells the story of his formative experiences. Born into a working class Protestant family, he lived in a predominantly Catholic neighborhood before his father, a handyman, decided to move the family to England to escape the Troubles (aka the Northern Ireland Conflict that began in the late 1960s).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast Review
kingstonthisweek.com

Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan discuss making Belfast and being Irish

When Kenneth Branagh sat down to write Belfast , loosely based on his experiences growing up during a time of sectarian violence in the Northern Ireland capital, his first worry was whether it would speak to more than an audience of one. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Editor Reveals How Her Irish Upbringing Played a Part in Cutting Kenneth Branagh’s Coming-of-Age Film

Focus Features’ Belfast, the story of a Protestant family set against the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1969, was a personal one for director Kenneth Branagh as well as for Irish film editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, who co-wrote and co-directed 2014’s The Invisible Man about her own father’s experiences during that time. “That Ken retraces the footsteps of his past 50 years later chimed with me,” she says, “because I made a documentary with my father, who also retraced the footsteps of his past [as] a Catholic working-class boy. Because of huge civil injustices, thousands of Catholics were jailed.” Belfast‘s subjective...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Headroom, Banding and General F-Stops: DP Haris Zambarloukos on Shooting Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

Adorned with a wooden sword and a garbage can lid shield, nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) begins Belfast fighting imaginary dragons, cloaked in the bliss of summer. That idyllic youthful revelry is ruptured by an explosion. That blast—and what follows—are based on the childhood remembrances of writer-director Kenneth Branagh, whose family was forced to grapple with the prospect of leaving its tightly-knit neighborhood after sectarian violence erupted in Northern Ireland in the summer of 1969. It’s a dilemma cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos understood well. Born on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Zambarloukos and his family departed following a 1972 military coup and subsequent invasion by the Turkish army.
MOVIES
