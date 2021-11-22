ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve heard I should take “pre workout” supplement powder before exercising to improve my performance. Is this safe?

Cover picture for the articleThere is no need to take a pre workout supplement. It’s important to remember that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t regulate the production of supplements (such as vitamins, performance enhancers, pre-workouts, etc.) in the same way they regulate food and...

How safe is it to work out in a mask?

This is a great question, thanks for asking! The short and simplest answer is: it’s totally safe to exercise while wearing a facial covering! It’s important to mention that wearing a mask during exercise does not impact your physical performance. Sure, it might be a little awkward at first, but overtime your body and mind will adjust. Think about when you wore a mask out for the first time, it took some time to get used to it right? Well, the same can be said about wearing a mask to workout, over time you get used to it!
