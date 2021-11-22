ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Curtain comes down at IATF 2021 in Durban – Deals worth US$36 billion recorded so far

By African Export-Import Bank
UN News Centre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresenting the preliminary report of the IATF 2021, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of Afreximbank’s Intra African Trade Initiative, reported on Sunday at the closing ceremony in Durban that 11,828 people attended the event physically, while over 27,000 did so virtually via the IATF Virtual platform, which streamed the event live...

www.un.org

