Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

By Fashion Style Editor
 4 days ago

The moment Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani crosses her heart and swears to “Father, son and House of Gucci,” director Ridley Scott struck a kind of Hollywood gold. Just from the film trailers alone, the line of dialogue has already entered the pop...

epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Entertainment Weekly

From Tom Ford and Anna Wintour to Sophia Loren, all the real celebrity characters in House of Gucci

No one oozes Italian excellence like Oscar winner Sophia Loren, but jaw-dropping Romanian model Mãdãlina Ghenea pays dutiful tribute to the silver screen legend during her brief appearance alongside Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino) outside one of the brand's marquee stores. Italian actor Antonello Annunziata has only appeared in a handful...
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
Lady Gaga
Jared Leto
Ridley Scott
Glamour

Lady Gaga Debuted a Bob and Wore the Sparkliest Dress Ever to L.A.’s House of Gucci Premiere

Lady Gaga's House of Gucci press tour looks are already some for the fashion history books, and her dress for the Los Angeles premiere is no different. At the premiere, Mother Monster looked absolutely stunning in a strapless silver and white gown, with a train and the most sparkles I've ever seen in my life. I feel like I need sunglasses just to look at her. The gown comes from Valentino, the same house she's fronting a fragrance campaign for.
IGN

House of Gucci Video Review

House of Gucci debuts in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021. Review by Tara Bennett. House of Gucci starts with such promise as Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, and Al Pacino give performances that bring out the emotional complexity of the historically dysfunctional Gucci family. But then Ridley Scott becomes infatuated with tracking the fall of the corporation and its familial machinations instead of zeroing in on the more compelling personal implosion of Patrizia and Maurizio. Too much of the narrative is given over to side characters and scenes that are overindulgent, which lessens the potency of the tragic story and our investment in where they all end up.
GeekTyrant

New Clip From Ridley Scott's HOUSE OF GUCCI - "Time to Take Out the Trash"

MGM has released a new clip for you to watch from director Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime drama House of Gucci. The clip features Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci having an intense discussion about cutting off his family members. The clip is titled “Time to Take Out the Trash” and you can watch it below.
Time Out Global

‘House of Gucci’ Exhibition

Obsessed with Lady Gaga’s après-ski look and Adam Driver’s turtleneck sweater in House of Gucci? Then make sure to head over to FIDM for this photography and costume exhibition dedicated to the Ridley Scott flick. You’ll find a mix of designer Janty Yates’s costumes as well as film stills, behind-the-scenes shots and Cuba Tornado Scott’s cast portraits. Admission is free, and you can swing by from November 23 to December 4, Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Camp level of House of Gucci overwhelms any drama its story holds

There is no doubt that the events depicted in the new film House of Gucci are ones with inherent drama, as they depict the decades-long power struggle among members of the Gucci family. But the film, directed by Ridley Scott and written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Benivegna, often veers into unintentional comedy, begging the question of whether the filmmakers knew the type of movie they actually wanted to make.
Vulture

House of Gucci Isn’t a Good Movie, But It’s Definitely a Good Time

Some movies leave you wanting to talk about the quality of the acting, but with House of Gucci, it feels more appropriate to discuss the amount. Even spread over an exorbitant two hours and 37 minutes, Ridley Scott’s second film in two months has more acting by volume than any other theatrical release this year. Its most prolific source is Jared Leto, who’s been encased in latex to play Paolo Gucci, the corduroy-loving lesser scion who tries to launch his own Gucci fashion line. It’s the rare performer who manages to out-big Al Pacino, but in scene after scene, Leto makes the acting legend, cast as Paolo’s father, Aldo, look downright restrained in his choices and his interpretation of an Italian accent. Pacino will do things like tell Jeremy Irons, playing Aldo’s brother and Gucci co-owner Rodolfo, “You need to deal with your saaahn!” and it comes across as a totally normal line-reading compared to Leto’s later singsong declaration that “My father is 70, he’s no spring CHEEECKEN.” When the two are together onscreen, their indulgences actually block each other out in an effect that’s probably a lot like the technology behind noise-canceling headphones. It frees your gaze to wander over the settings they’re in, which are usually rife with the kind of high-end ugliness that only the very rich can achieve.
