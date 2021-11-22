ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The ‘House of Gucci’ Luxury Estate Will Be Available to Book on Airbnb

By Fashion Style Editor
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Fans can now take their obsession with the upcoming “House of Gucci” film to another level. Villa Balbiano, the luxurious estate featured in Ridley Scott’s murder drama, will soon be available to book on Airbnb. One of the largest private residences on Lake...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Live La Dolce Vita In The ‘House Of Gucci’ Villa — Now on Airbnb

We can’t all be Lady Gaga, but you’ll soon have an opportunity to live the Patrizia Reggiani lifestyle, sans scandal. The villa featured in House of Gucci, which lands in theaters this Thanksgiving, is available to rent on Airbnb for one night only. The giant, luxurious villa is a real private residence called the Villa Balbiano (you know it’s luxe when a house has a name), located on the western short of Lake Como in northern Italy, and starting December 6 at 12pm ET, you have the chance to rent it on Airbnb.
LIFESTYLE
Wallpaper*

Now you can rent House of Gucci’s Villa Balbiano on Airbnb

It’s not only the costumes in House of Gucci that have got our aesthetic impulses tingling, but the locations in the Ridley Scott-directed upcoming film too. The movie’s cast, which includes Adam Driver as Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, and Lady Gaga as murderous ex-wife Patrizia Reggiano, flit from one ostentatious scene to another, from the ski slopes of Cortina to the streets of Gucci’s home city of Florence, from Rome to St Moritz. Nothing is more majestic than Villa Balbiano, the 18th-century palazzo on the sublime western shore of Lake Como, and the imagined home of Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci, the Gucci chairman and eldest son of the house’s founder, Guccio Gucci, who established the then-leather goods brand in 1921.
LIFESTYLE
miamitodaynews.com

International travel unleashes Airbnb bookings boom

The return of international travel to the US is unleashing a pent-up demand for Airbnb bookings and an increased interest in Airbnb searches, with Miami as one of its top destinations. During the week that followed the Sept. 20 announcement that restriction on international travel was to be lifted sometime...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldo Gucci
Person
Ridley Scott
High-Def Digest

House of Gucci - Theatrical Review

Ridley Scott purchased the rights to this Gucci story back in 2006 after he came across the book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by author Sara Gay Forden. Since then, the film has gone through many iterations and has had a treasure trove of actors coming aboard to play the titular roles, before eventually landing with Ridley himself behind the director's chair. Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto were cast as this dysfunctional family and the results are extraordinary. The film can lag in a few places, especially towards the final act of the film, but the journey to get there along with the stellar performances by everyone is truly outstanding and worth the extra time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thefashionistastories.com

''House of Gucci'' New York Premiere

Following her appearance on Colbert, Lady Gaga and more attended the premiere of the ''House of Gucci'' yesterday evening(November 16th) at Licoln Center in New York. Lady Gaga went the sexy, edgy and glamorous route wearing a GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVE COUTURE gown with TIFFANY & CO jewelry. She knows how to effortlessly sell a look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Loyola Phoenix

‘House of Gucci’ is Trashy, Glamorous Fun

“Gucci… It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. Synonymous with wealth, style and power. But that name was a curse, too,” says Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) in the opening voiceover of “House of Gucci.”. Hollywood has forgotten how to have fun. The importance of serious independent movies...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#House#Wwd
Cleveland.com

‘House of Gucci’ is decadent, disposable fun

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “House of Gucci” wants to be like “The Godfather,” a classic Hollywood epic about a family empire. Instead, it comes off more like “Dynasty,” the primetime soap from the ‘80s that was equal parts camp and glam. And I mean that in the best possible way. Everything...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

House of Gucci Video Review

House of Gucci debuts in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021. Review by Tara Bennett. House of Gucci starts with such promise as Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, and Al Pacino give performances that bring out the emotional complexity of the historically dysfunctional Gucci family. But then Ridley Scott becomes infatuated with tracking the fall of the corporation and its familial machinations instead of zeroing in on the more compelling personal implosion of Patrizia and Maurizio. Too much of the narrative is given over to side characters and scenes that are overindulgent, which lessens the potency of the tragic story and our investment in where they all end up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Only In Oklahoma

This Luxurious Airbnb In Oklahoma Comes With Its Own Three-Story Indoor Slide

Ready to feed your wanderlust? While countless Oklahomans have opened up their gorgeous apartments and homes to guests and travelers, there’s a growing sub-section of one-of-a-kind Airbnb listings that offer incredible adventure stays. From fairytale-like cottages and treehouses to secluded, waterfront cabins, there is no shortage of cozy and unique Airbnbs in Oklahoma! But if […] The post This Luxurious Airbnb In Oklahoma Comes With Its Own Three-Story Indoor Slide appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ladowntownnews.com

Go behind the scenes of 'House of Gucci'

Metro Goldwyn Mayer and United Artists Releasing have partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising for a “House of Gucci” exhibit at the FIDM Museum from Tuesday, Nov. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 4. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “House of Gucci” is inspired by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Herald

'House of Gucci' is pure, unapologetic decadence

Everything in "House of Gucci" is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The settings. The runtime. The music. The greed. This movie knows exactly what it is and, sweetie, it is gloriously decadent, ridiculous fun. There is an alternate universe in which "House of Gucci" is a...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Tempting, Poisonous Wealth of House of Gucci

In House of Gucci, opulence is not always alluring. But Ridley Scott’s new movie takes its time before delving into the insidious, gilded world of the Italian luxury label. The film, which charts the turbulent marriage of the fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) to the ambitious Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), instead opens with the pair’s gentle romance. He’s a law student who wants nothing to do with his family fortune; she’s charmed by his bashfulness—though also intrigued by his name. Finally he takes her to meet his father, Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
cbs12.com

Luxury Real Estate Expert: Spotlight on Singer Island

West Palm Beach, Fl. — Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties discusses luxury real estate inventory and the importance of using the right broker. He also speaks with Angela Voland about construction in Singer Island and how that is affecting the market. As well, a beautiful intercoastal home in Jupiter is highlighted.
JUPITER, FL
mycentraloregon.com

‘House of Gucci’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ”House of Gucci” At Home online ?

House of Gucci is abstraction up to be about as alluring as the agrarian true-crime adventure that aggressive it. Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Ridley Scott’s high-fashion abomination ball follows Reggiani’s abominable adventure as she “marries into the Gucci family, her dizzying appetite begins to break the ancestors bequest and triggers a adventuresome circling of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
orartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: ‘House of Gucci’ Serves Up Luxury as Only Hollywood Can

Around these parts, we like to champion scruffy independent movies. And not just out of appreciation for the moxie it takes to max out your parents’ credit cards in pursuit of a dream, or for the courage it takes to tell stories that many people wish wouldn’t be told, but because they’re generally, to put it bluntly, better. Without the distractions of megawatt movie stars or elaborate visual scope, filmmakers are often freer to focus on the aspects of cinema that move our emotions and engage our brains, instead of those that merely dazzle our senses and stimulate our glands. (Not that either of those last two is entirely a bad thing.)
PORTLAND, OR
Robb Report

The Savoy’s New Gucci Suite Is the Perfect Companion to ‘The House of Gucci’ Movie

Gucci is not only hitting the big screen, it’s taking over one of London’s most famous hotels, too. Coinciding with Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated biographical crime drama The House of Gucci, which opened in theaters stateside this week, the luxury titan has put its own colorful spin on the Royal Suite at the Savoy. While Scott’s biopic focuses on the intricacies of the Italian fashion dynasty, specifically the ill-fated marriage between Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), it was actually the storied 5-star hotel that played a starring role in the formulation of the luxury label. In the early 20th...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NPR

House of Gucci is a spicy meatball

Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is a whole lot of movie. Adam Driver plays the wealthy Mauritzio Gucci, and Lady Gaga plays his wife Patrizia. Al Pacino and Jared Leto play Mauritzio's uncle and cousin, who eventually battle Mauritzio for control of the Gucci empire. It's got fashion, it's got tragedy, and it's got terrible accents.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rismedia.com

How to Prepare for a Luxury Real Estate Listing Appointment

So you’ve landed your first luxury listing appointment—now what?. Meeting with prospective clients—especially ones at a higher price point you may have never worked in before—is intimidating, to say the least. Your listing appointment is their time to ask you questions, get to know you and ultimately decide whether or...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy