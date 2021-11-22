The ‘House of Gucci’ Luxury Estate Will Be Available to Book on Airbnb

Ridley Scott purchased the rights to this Gucci story back in 2006 after he came across the book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by author Sara Gay Forden. Since then, the film has gone through many iterations and has had a treasure trove of actors coming aboard to play the titular roles, before eventually landing with Ridley himself behind the director's chair. Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto were cast as this dysfunctional family and the results are extraordinary. The film can lag in a few places, especially towards the final act of the film, but the journey to get there along with the stellar performances by everyone is truly outstanding and worth the extra time.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO