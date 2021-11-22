Black Friday of Apple products, here are the best discounts today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Best Buy's big sales event is already in full swing, and the big-box retailer has been slashing prices on TVs, headphones, air fryers and more, with the deals rotating on a regular basis. Unlike some of its competitors, Best Buy doesn't have a clear-cut expiration date for its Black Friday sales, so it's a good idea to get started now before some of the savings are gone. Instead of a single, week-long sale, Best Buy is adding new deals to its ongoing ones in three waves, and the first one is already live. You can see what was included in the first round of deals below, as well as the details of what you can expect on sale and when from the upcoming waves.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO