"In The Crypt With a Candlestick" When Sir Ecgbert Tode finally succumbs at 93, his much younger wife is ready to get on with her life without the encumbrances of the palatial Tode Hall and its massive estate, but there is a problem. Her peculiar children have lives of their own and are unwilling, or unable, to shoulder the burden of what has become a massive tourist attraction thanks to a popular TV series. So to their chagrin, she turns over the reins to her husband’s nephew and his “beautiful, charming, warm, unpredictable” and promiscuous wife, who immediately hires a young woman, whose grandmother once worked there, to manage it.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO