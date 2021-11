Shiba Inu developers warn traders of scammers activities. Developers list out some scamming methods. Shiba Inu icurrently performing poorly. The crypto sector plays host to a wide range of digital assets that traders can make profits from in the market. These assets have a strong development backing and are always on course to make massive gains. But while traders are always trying to make profits in the market, illicit actors are determined to steal the profits from them. In a new statement warning the holders of high-flying meme coin, Shiba Inu, the developers have told them to be aware of impostors.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO