Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak and Stewart, P.C. issued the following announcement on Nov. 16. Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, welcomes Kimberly Ward as Of Counsel in the firm’s Birmingham office. Kimberly is an employment law litigator with a strong counseling practice who represents clients in the manufacturing, automotive, banking, and healthcare industries. Kimberly joins Ogletree Deakins from Jackson Lewis P.C.

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO