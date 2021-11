An inside look at Monday’s Giants-Buccaneers Week 11 matchup at Raymond James Stadium:. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Giants CB James Bradberry. One of the reasons the Giants jumped on Bradberry in the 2020 free-agency signing period was his effectiveness as a member of the Panthers against the top receivers in the NFC South. That included Bradberry’s work versus Evans. Last season, Evans caught a touchdown pass against Bradberry. This season, Evans’ nine touchdowns receptions were second in the NFL to Cooper Kupp (10) entering Sunday. “I think he’s just who he is,” Bradberry said. “He’s a physical, big receiver, able to use his body well and he attacks the ball. He has a huge catch radius. I think that’s what made it so hard to play against him last year.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO