NBA

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Orlando Magic on Monday night in Wisconsin,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

lineups.com

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks 11/17/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (11/17/21) Two struggling teams will meet up on November 17th when the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have been without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez for many games as they have dealt with COVID issues and different injuries throughout the season. Still, it is no excuse for the defending champions to be struggling as much as they are at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, especially with the emergence of guard Grayson Allen. This season, the Lakers have had similar luck after many projected them to be a top team in the Western Conference. LeBron will be returning soon for the Lakers; however, he will not be available for this game. Luckily for the Milwaukee Bucks, though, they will be getting Khris Middleton back in time for this game from health and safety protocols as he has recovered from COVID.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Magic to visit Bucks for first of two games in three days

The Orlando Magic have only four wins this season, but three have come away from home. Any optimism about their fortunes on the road, however, runs head-on into two games in three days against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, with the first game set for Saturday night. The Magic will...
NBA
State
Wisconsin State
Boone News-Republican

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and prediction

The struggling Orlando Magic (4-12) are on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) Saturday for the first of two straight games between the teams. Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Magic vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expertface NBA picks, predictions and bets.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Antetokounmpo has 32 points and 20 rebounds, Bucks top Magic

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to open a two-game set. The teams will meet again Monday night in Milwaukee. Bobby Portis had a season-high 24 points along with 15 rebounds to...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Magic 108

You wouldn’t know it by looking at the final score, but the Milwaukee Bucks had a 24 point advantage partway through the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic. In what should’ve been a simple win, the wheels fell off and forced Bud to bring his starters back in — a frustrating development on a back-to-back, but thankfully none of the core pieces had to play much more than 30 minutes as Milwaukee won 117-108.
NBA
Sports
wsau.com

Bucks Top Magic

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo each recorded a double-double as the Bucks defeated Orlando 117-108 on Saturday. Giannis finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds to go with five assists and three blocks. Portis added 24 points and 15 rebounds. They were two of six players...
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks overpower Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Bobby Portis added a season-high 24 points with the help of six 3-pointers, and the host Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday. Antetokounmpo went 15-for-23 at the free-throw line, while Portis also had 15 rebounds for his...
NBA
WTOP

Bucks dominate Magic 123-92 for 4th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and the Milwaukee Bucks opened the biggest halftime lead in franchise history on their way to a 123-92 blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever. Before Monday,...
NBA
NBA

Magic Unable to Cool Off Bucks in Finale of Road Trip

Playing two straight against the Milwaukee Bucks to wrap up a five-game road trip was an arduous assignment for the young and developing Orlando Magic. What they learned in defeat is that transforming into an elite team requires an incredible amount of discipline and chemistry, which the defending champs obviously have and showed in their 123-92 victory Monday night.
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Bucks 123, Magic 92: Bucks score a lot more points than the Magic

There was no comeback this time around. The Magic took on the Bucks in Milwaukee for the second straight game. In Saturday’s game, Orlando fell behind by 29 points before making it a two-possession game in the fourth quarter. In Monday’s game, Orlando fell behind by 29 points before watching the deficit nearly double.
NBA

