Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (11/17/21) Two struggling teams will meet up on November 17th when the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have been without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez for many games as they have dealt with COVID issues and different injuries throughout the season. Still, it is no excuse for the defending champions to be struggling as much as they are at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, especially with the emergence of guard Grayson Allen. This season, the Lakers have had similar luck after many projected them to be a top team in the Western Conference. LeBron will be returning soon for the Lakers; however, he will not be available for this game. Luckily for the Milwaukee Bucks, though, they will be getting Khris Middleton back in time for this game from health and safety protocols as he has recovered from COVID.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO