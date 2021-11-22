ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gino talks with stars of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

By Gino Salomone
It's an autobiographical musical by Playwright Jonathan Larson, an...

Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
nbcrightnow.com

Andrew Garfield dreaded Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield was frightened to watch 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'. The 38-year-old star features in the new musical and admits that he was dreading the Hollywood premiere of the movie as is the most "personal" project he has ever worked on. Andrew told the Metro newspaper: "I had a lump in...
MOVIES
SFGate

Brian Grazer Talks Imagine's Big Weekend After 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!,' 'Julia,' 'Paper & Glue' Hit Theaters

Imagine Entertainment marked a trio of significant releases this weekend, helping to spell out Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s refreshed vision for their content shop after amassing development projects and biding their time through the pandemic. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick, Tick … Boom!” saw a limited theatrical release...
NFL
Jonathan Larson
Laredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'tick, tick . . . BOOM!,' 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of "Rent," "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down "rock monologue" starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name "Boho Days"). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson's 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen") into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on "1984" called "Superbia" - which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It's all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about "Superbia," but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write "Boom!" and, eventually, "Rent." Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of "Boom!," featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan's former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan's girlfriend. Ultimately, it's a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
MOVIES
Collider

‘tick, tick…Boom!’ Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry on Watching Andrew Garfield’s Fantastic Performance Up Close

If you want to see a phenomenal performance, look no further than Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick, tick…Boom!. While Garfield has already proven himself to be a gifted performer with his previous roles on the stage in Angels in America and in films like Never Let Me Go and Hacksaw Ridge, he’s taken himself to another level in the way he brought Jonathan Larson back to life in tick, tick…Boom!. Not only did he capture Larson’s energy and zeal for life, but he also made it look effortless, including when he had to sing full force while delivering an emotional performance. Again, if you want to see a true "tour-de-force" performance that will assuredly be nominated for an Academy Award, you want to check out tick, tick…Boom!.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Granger on Film: 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' is an irresistible musical watch

As Lin-Manuel Miranda’s screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Off-Broadway musical about writing a musical begins, anxiety-riddled Jon (Andrew Garfield) prepares to celebrate his 30th birthday in his cramped fifth-floor walk-up in Lower Manhattan with his dancer girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), singing “This is the Life!”. Perpetually broke while trying to...
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
MOVIES
/Film

Tick, Tick... BOOM! Star Robin De Jesús Knows What Makes A Good Movie Musical [Interview]

Robin de Jesús began his theatrical career in one of Broadway's longest running and most beloved shows: Jonathan Larson's "Rent." Just three years later, he was back on Broadway in Lin Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights." So you can imagine the joyous serendipity he would feel about a decade later, when Miranda decided to adapt the work of Jonathan Larson into a musical biopic. Who better to join the project than de Jesús, in what would become a wondrous full circle moment?
MOVIES
Collider

'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' Featurette Focuses on the Legacy of Jonathan Larson

Tick, Tick… BOOM! may be your introduction to the works of Jonathan Larson, or perhaps like many others, you first found out about him via his phenomenal Broadway hit turned blockbuster film, Rent. Either way, the life of the man behind the works is possibly just as legendary as the music and lyrics he is known for. Although it’s a story with a tragic ending, it’s also one of a creative individual that wanted to see his pieces illuminate the struggles of those around him.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about his directorial feature film debut: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking his talents from the Broadway stage to the big screen, making his feature film directorial debut with “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, a musical about “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. Joining TODAY in the studio, Miranda says, “It means the world to be able to bring it to the screen.”Nov. 18, 2021.
MOVIES
mynews13.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda brings Jonathan Larson to the screen in 'Tick Tick Boom'

Entertainment powerhouse Lin-Manuel Miranda is once again bringing musical theater into the spotlight with his latest project – the film adaptation of the off-Broadway show “Tick Tick Boom.”. The movie marks Miranda’s directorial debut and centers around the late composer/lyricist of "Rent," Jonathan Larson – who died suddenly at the...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is Probably Not Happening

Did you know that Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Tick, Tick .. Boom!” is now available to stream on Netflix? If you didn’t then you’re not alone. It’s nowhere to be found on the Netflix homepage, not anywhere near their top 10 most viewed or trending. Is this a dump from Netflix?. The...
TV & VIDEOS
solzyatthemovies.com

Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry talk tick, tick…BOOM!

Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry spoke with Solzy at the Movies earlier this week about the new Netflix film, tick, tick…BOOM!. Netflix starts streaming the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film on November 19, 2021. How familiar were you with tick, tick…BOOM! when you got the script?. Joshua Henry: Not too familiar. I...
MOVIES
wcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) Spencer & tick,tick...Boom

John and Mary mash up two current films with Oscar potential. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Film Reviewed on Podcast: Spencer & tick,tick...Boom. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
COLUMBUS, OH

