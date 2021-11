Ten minutes into the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign and you're jumping from rooftop to rooftop on a moving train. Yep, this is classic Call of Duty alright. Fast forward an hour and you're dogfighting in the air over the sea in a sky full of explosions. If all of this sounds fairly familiar then that's pretty much what to expect from the game. Instead of progressing the series forward, it instead feels much more akin to the best hits of what's come prior. If you were to pick up a Christmas compilation album, Call of Duty: Vanguard would be an assortment of classic Mariah Carey songs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO