NEW YORK - Tickets for the men's and women's basketball 2022 Ivy League home games are now on sale. The women's basketball team tips off the Ivy League schedule at home on January 2nd when they host Yale at 1:00 p.m. The men's basketball team is on the road for the first three conference games but gets into action on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium on January 15th against Harvard at 2:00 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO