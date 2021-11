1. Like many other festivals, Day N Vegas requires festivalgoers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination via the CLEAR app. My app won’t load due to spotty cell service, and others seem to be having similar issues. “Show us your CLEAR app loading!” a guard instructs. When I tell him it hasn’t, he looks at the initial app screen, asks to see my ID, then lets me in. I notice no one’s vaccination info is being thoroughly checked. On Day 2, security doesn’t even bother with IDs, simply waving us through. My bag, and many others’, aren’t being searched. The carelessness disturbs me.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO