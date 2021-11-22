Ford Mustang Rival Dodge Challenger To End Production By 2024

First reported by Ford Authority and Motor Trend, and then confirmed to us by a Ford PR representative, the Eluminator electric crate motor has sold out. The representative told us the same thing conveyed to Motor Trend: "Demand has exceeded expectations. We’re currently out of stock and interested customers can sign up to be notified when they are available again to order." The representative didn't say exactly where to sign up, but we would start with the Ford Performance contact web page.

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO