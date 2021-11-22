ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Mustang Rival Dodge Challenger To End Production By 2024

fordauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tides of the muscle car wars seem to be shifting slowly in recent months, particularly as one of the oldest foes of the Ford Mustang – the Chevrolet Camaro – is set to be discontinued in 2023, as Ford Authority recently reported. Meanwhile, newly formed Stellantis dissolved its Street &...

fordauthority.com

Fox News

Wild new Ford Mustang pickup can haul

A custom truck shop in Thailand has created a mashup of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and Ford Ranger pickup that actually looks pretty good. Wat Ford modified the front fascia of a Mustang to fit onto a Ranger, which it also gave a widebody treatment, Shelby-style racing stripes and pony badges on the front fenders.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Will Build You a 700-Horsepower V8 F-150, But There's a Catch

Ford has mostly moved to V6 power for the F-150 pickup. But unlike Toyota, Ford will still sell you an F-150 packing a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. And as it turns out, you won't have to wait for the Raptor R to arrive next year to get one with 700 horsepower. According to Ford Authority, Ford Performance will soon offer a new supercharger kit with a Whipple supercharger for the current-generation V8 F-150.
CARS
Fox News

Chevy's biggest V8 ever costs $37,758 ... without the car!

Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price. The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82. The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use,...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Eluminator crate motor is already sold out

First reported by Ford Authority and Motor Trend, and then confirmed to us by a Ford PR representative, the Eluminator electric crate motor has sold out. The representative told us the same thing conveyed to Motor Trend: "Demand has exceeded expectations. We’re currently out of stock and interested customers can sign up to be notified when they are available again to order." The representative didn't say exactly where to sign up, but we would start with the Ford Performance contact web page.
CARS
Outsider.com

Would You Drive This Ford Mustang-Pickup Truck Mashup?

Ford has released some pretty awesome vehicular mashups lately, one being their Bronco-turned-tank. However, now, the iconic American car brand has debuted yet another interesting mashup. Interestingly, it comes courtesy of the Ford Mustang and a Ford pickup. According to Fox News, the Ford mashup originated in a custom truck...
CARS
Carscoops

Listen To Chevrolet’s 1,004 HP Crate Engine Fire Up In A Third-Gen Camaro

Ahead of SEMA, Chevrolet Performance handed one of its ZZ632 big-block V8 crate engines over to the guys at Hoonigan to put into a third-generation Camaro. Today, they released their first video of the engine running in the car. The clip starts with the engine basically sitting in the engine...
CARS
Motor1.com

1966 Ford Mustang May Be Old But Still Has It On The Autobahn

Driving an old, naturally aspirated and carbureted V8 is always fun - we would prefer that over an autonomous ride in a fully-electric shuttle any day of the week and twice on Sundays. And if we can do that on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn, it’s an absolute dream come true.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hellephant-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger Is A Wild $200,000 Build

Dodge's Hellcat engine took the brand's performance cars to a new level, pumping out 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) in 2015. The Demon followed, with 808 hp (594 kW), though the ultimate Dodge engine from the series is the 1,000-hp (746-kW) Hellephant. It's a beastly crate engine Dodge designed to give pre-1976 cars a taste of modern performance, and one Missouri man has gone and done just that.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Ford's 5.2 'Predator' GT500 V8 Is Now A $25,995 Crate Engine

The GT500's V8 has made its much-anticipated debut as a crate engine, and predictably it's not cheap. As a prime example of the weird state of flux the car world finds itself in right now, Ford has two extremely different crate powertrain options debuting this month - the (already sold out) 278bhp electric ‘Eluminator’ motor and a 5.2-litre ‘Predator’ V8, AKA the 750bhp monster normally found under the aggressively vented bonnet of the Shelby Mustang GT500.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

Chevy Beast concept arrives at SEMA with a 650HP supercharged V8 engine

We thought Chevy would be taking it easy at the 2021 SEMA show. Instead, Chevy is turning the world upside down with its Beast concept, a four-passenger concept vehicle based on modified underpinnings of a Silverado pickup truck. As expected, Beast is a machine for high-performance desert running and off-road driving, and it’s packing the heart of a C7 Corvette ZO6.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Wants To Sell You A GT500 Crate Engine

Back in the summer of 2019 Ford wowed enthusiasts when it revealed the Predator, a 760-hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8. It was the most powerful engine used in a street-legal Ford to date. Immediately, comparisons between it and the Dodge Hellcat flared up with the Blue Oval faithful rejoicing in its arrival. Well, a lot of has changed since then, including Mopar offering the Hellcat crate engine and now Ford’s following suite with the Predator crate engine.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This DIY Dodge Challenger Dually Is a Pickup Truck and a Muscle Car in One

One thing that many modern cars lack is a decent towing capacity. Towing is reserved for bulky SUVs and trucks, but people may want to tow with their car instead. Well, one mechanically inclined DIYer took his Dodge Challenger and converted it into a Dually. With two wheels on the back and a grille bar at the front, this pickup truck muscle car hybrid is about as American as they get.
CARS
CNET

Dodge Challenger, Charger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak models: Endless options

New for 2022 are the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models. The Jailbreak models open up a ton of previously locked combinations for trim, colors, wheels and more. Inside, there are tons of materials, colors, seat belt finishes and more available to choose from.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Corvette Takes Races A 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T: Video

The muscle car-obsessed people behind the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube returned this week with yet another video of a heads-up drag race starring two mostly stock muscle cars – this time featuring a 1969 Corvette with a 427 V8 and a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T with the legendary 440 HEMI V8.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Ford Ranger Can’t Keep up With Rivals

Uh oh, the 2021 Ford Ranger is facing trouble as it lags behind rivals such as the Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma. The Ford Ranger is decreasing in sales as competitors gain more popularity. But why is the Ranger falling behind?. The 2021 Ford Ranger faces declining sales. According to...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Dodge Just Gave the Challenger the Axe

The end is here: Dodge just killed the Challenger. The automaker will continue to build this iconic car in 2022 and into 2023. But by the beginning of 2024, it’s putting the Challenger to bed. Why? The Detroit brand is under pressure from its new owners to make future-proof cars. So Dodging is betting on electric vehicles. But don’t worry, the Challenger muscle car is not going out quietly.
CARS
SlashGear

Ford reveals 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition

It’s very common for Ford to release special versions of the iconic Mustang sports car. For 2022, the top-of-the-line in the Mustang model remains the Shelby GT500. Ford has revealed a special version of the GT500 called the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition. The Heritage Edition is designed to pay homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500.
CARS

