‘The Beautiful Bit’ Of Playing Zack Snyder’s Version Of Superman, According To Henry Cavill

By Adreon Patterson
Cinema Blend
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many DCEU fans, Henry Cavill will continue to be their Superman. After making his debut in 2013’s Man of Steel, Cavill has popped up in multiple DC films, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the DCEU faced an upheaval, Cavill’s place in the universe was thrown into question. While he...

Esquire

Henry Cavill Wants to ‘Explore the Psyche of Superman’

Henry Cavill has said that he would "absolutely love the opportunity" to play Superman again, as he believes there's much more he could explore within the character. Ahead of The Witcher's eagerly anticipated second season, the Justice League star was asked about DC's recently announced development of a Black Superman film–and whether he reckoned it'd impact his chances of ever reprising the role.
theplaylist.net

Henry Cavill May Appear In ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ & Wants To Play Marvel’s Captain Britain

British actor Henry Cavill has been in high demand after seemingly ending his relationship with the Superman role (though he’s open to returning). Cavill’s currently shooting the Apple TV+ spy film “Argylle” with Matthew Vaughn directing and is already eyeing a return for the third season of the mature fantasy series “The Witcher” ahead of the second season’s premiere on Netflix.
The Dad

Henry Cavill Wants to Keep Playing Superman for ‘Man of Steel’ Sequel

For years, fans were complaining that Zack Snyder got a raw deal. They kept clamoring for the director’s cut of Justice League, complaining that Snyder never got to realize his true vision. And then they got that cut, all four hours of it. And now they’re complaining about Suicide Squad. It’s a cycle. But to my mind, someone who really got the raw deal was Henry Cavill. And Superman.
TVOvermind

Henry Cavill Will Be Bringing Highlander Back: Hell Yes

I honestly don’t have the words for this but I’ll try since like many people, including Cavill apparently, I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was a kid, and seeing it brought back for a reboot brings to mind joy as well as trepidation since there’s a strong desire to see this story revisited, and yet there’s a fear that it might somehow be mistreated, even with Chad Stehelski at the helm and Henry Cavill taking a starring role. I’ll be one of those that say, the story of Highlander started going downhill over the years even those of us that stood by and supported Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod before he finally passed the torch to Duncan MacLeod, played by Adrian Paul. Eventually even the series and the straight-to-video movies that came started getting played out, as the story went down a few paths that were kind of chaotic and didn’t feel as though they really connected with the main story any longer. There’s been an idea for a reboot for a while now, but up until this point, it’s been more of a pipe dream.
TVOvermind

Henry Cavill for Captain Britain? Yes Please

Let’s just state the obvious first and say that Henry Cavill is definitely one of the most in-demand actors out there right now, and doesn’t appear that his star is going to dim anytime soon. But if he gets his wish to become Captain Britain, it’s tough to say whether or not he’s going to fit into the MCU just as well as he did the DCEU. Many people would say that of course, he’s going to fit in, that he’ll be perfect for such a role, especially since he’s already researched the character and is fully aware of what he’s all about. That’s the kind of actor that you can’t help but think is someone that you can rely on when it comes to casting him for a role. The only downside about this is that much like a few of the heroes that have been introduced recently, not a lot of people know that much about Brian Braddock, aka Captain Britain. Personally, I didn’t know anything about the guy until I started reading the Excalibur comic that featured Rachel Summers as Phoenix, Nightcrawler, Shadowcat, and the small dragon known as Lockheed, as well as Meggan, a shapeshifter that was part of the initial team.
TVOvermind

Yes, Henry Cavill Can Be In Marvel And DC Movies

If you ask DC fans who their favorite Superman actor is, most will probably pick Christopher Reeves, but I like Henry Cavill more. I know, I know, that’s almost considered sacrilegious for some fans, but I stand by that unpopular opinion. In fact, I’ll do one better by saying Man of Steel is a better Superman movie than the first two Christopher Reeves movies. Oh, I can imagine what all you fans are thinking right now. No, I am not crazy, but if you really think my opinion is silly, just go rewatch both of those movies and sit through the endings. You remember those, right? In case anyone forgot, they both show Superman flying around the world so fast that he literally turns back time. It’s almost like he had Doctor Strange’s time stone, except he didn’t. Bad things happened, so he just flew very fast. There is no way you can convince me those endings were good. Having the first movie end that way was ridiculous enough, but to have the second movie end with that same cop out? Yeah, that just didn’t work for me. Don’t get me wrong, I think Superman one and two are really good comic book movies. It’s just those head-scratching endings that I can’t register. So for you naysayers who hate on Man of Steel because Henry Cavill’s Superman killed Zod in the end, I suggest you think about the context.
