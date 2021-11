The company owns the Etango-8 uranium project in Namibia and its current market valuation implies that uranium prices will stay at around $70/lb over the 15-year mine life. Earlier this week, I wrote an article on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) in which I said that the whole uranium sector seems to be detached from fundamentals. Today, I’m taking a look at a Namibia-focused uranium mining company that in my view proves this point pretty well. Bannerman Resources (OTCQB:BNNLF) owns 95% of the Etango-8 uranium project, which has a cash flow breakeven price that is above the current uranium spot price. Yet, the company's valuation has soared to almost $300 million as of the time of writing. Let’s review.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO