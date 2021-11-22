ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney reveals opening timeline for Epcot coaster, more live shows

By Richard Bilbao
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next major ride at the theme park will debut alongside new and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Reveals Lengthy Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Refurbishment

It has been a while since we saw the facade of Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith revealed, as it has been under refurbishment for quite some time. The biggest draw that the attraction has begins at the entryway with the upsidedown coaster, which has a track that leads you to the front of the attraction queue. There, Guests are typically greeted with a massive rose-red guitar that has you wondering what kind of coaster you are about to ride. For months, the facade was covered by scrim as Disney re-worked the look, but it is once again available for Guests to see, enjoy, and take photos in front of!
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney FINALLY Announces When ‘Guardians’ Coaster Will Open

Guests have been anxiously awaiting the day EPCOT debuts the brand-new Guardians–themed coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!. Despite construction moving forward on this highly-anticipated coaster, Disney has not announced a specific date for when they plan to debut the Guardians-themed ride. We did know it would open sometime in 2022, but now we have more details surrounding when the coaster will open.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

New Restaurant Announced for Walt Disney World’s EPCOT

Big news keeps on coming! Disney Parks are dishing out all sorts of excitement at the Destination D23 event. Exciting Walt Disney World Resort experiences are making a return such as Magic Kingdom’s beloved Festival of Fantasy Parade, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Fantasmic, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom newly named and revamped Finding Nemo musical! Let’s move on over to EPCOT, as this Theme Park has a new restaurant in the works.
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Live Show Suffers Major Fail

It’s always a unique experience to witness a show or experience go wrong at a Disney Park. From broken animatronics to technology failures, attractions at Walt Disney World sometimes suffer mishaps beyond the magic they create for Guests. But in a live performance at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this weekend, it...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Park#Theme Park#Orlando Business Journal
ComicBook

Disney+ Updates Official MCU Timeline After Shang-Chi Streaming Debut

The official timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been updated. In addition to offering the majority of the films in the MCU, the Disney+ streaming service also breaks the franchise up into phases and lists the entire series timeline in order. It can be confusing to know which movies come before or after others, considering so many of the films take place around the same time, so Disney+ makes it easy for us. On Friday, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was added to the streamer's lineup, causing Disney+ to update the timeline.
MOVIES
Bay News 9

Disney World reveals menus for Epcot Festival of the Holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – With holiday festivities underway across Disney World, Epcot will join in with the return of its annual Festival of the Holidays. Epcot International Festival of the Holidays returns Nov. 26. Disney has revealed the menus for this year's Holiday Kitchens. There will be a new Holiday Kitchen...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Reveals Secret Hollywood Star Will Appear in New Marvel Coaster

Disney fans are always excited to learn what is happening around the Resorts worldwide, with so many parks and attractions to offer! Today, with Destination D23 ongoing at Walt Disney World, a ton of announcements and reveals are being made!. One if the attractions that Disney fans have been itching...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
attractionsmagazine.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Coaster will open Summer 2022 at Epcot

Just announced at Destination D23, the upcoming and highly-anticipated Marvel-themed roller coaster coming to Epcot, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, will open Summer 2022. Debuting in the newly-renamed World Discovery neighborhood, this family-thrill coaster will take guests on an intergalactic chase through time and space, and will feature the...
TRAVEL
vitalthrills.com

Disney Parks Previews Upcoming Rides, Shows & More

Today at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared a look at new ways Disney is connecting fans to the stories they love most through innovative projects coming to life around the world. From joining the Guardians of the Galaxy for an intergalactic adventure at EPCOT...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Disney Reveals a Progress Update for Epcot’s New Statue

You are going to love this new celebration of Walt Disney World through artistic expression. Epcot is getting a new feature and here is the latest update. Today, Josh D’amaro himself addressed the crowd of Disney fans at Destination D23. He proceeded to make announcements for what is to come for Disney parks around the world.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Reopening Timeline and NEW Additions Announced For Fantasmic! at Disney World!

We’re at Destination D23 where Disney has dropped TONS of news today!. We learned about how Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th birthday, got an update on the new Frozen land in Hong Kong, and saw the mind-blowing Zootopia animatronics at Shanghai Disney! But when it comes to Disney World, we got a bunch of new details on entertainment including the reimagined Finding Nemo musical!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

A BIG Piece of EPCOT History Has Been Added to the Disney Archives

Today is the first day of Destination D23 — an event put on by Disney’s official fan club. This year, it’s taking place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Disney World. We’re at the event today, where we’ve been checking out special displays and exclusive merchandise. This event is usually where...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTO: Disney Shares Update on TRON Coaster in Magic Kingdom!

We’re getting all sorts of exciting news from Disney’s Destination D23 fan event!. The event is happening right now in Disney World and has brought us news about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, returning Disney World offerings, and more. Now, we’re taking a look at an updated image for a much-anticipated attraction.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Details Revealed For the Reimagined ‘Finding Nemo’ Show in Disney World!

Disney World has a lot of changes going on nowadays!. Disney’s Animal Kingdom might not be slated for any new attractions like Magic Kingdom or EPCOT, but one show in the park is set to get a significant reimagining! Earlier this year, Disney announced the Finding Nemo Musical would be reimagined, and now we have more details!
LIFESTYLE
blooloop.com

Disney reveals opening dates for Cosmic Rewind, Avengers Campus

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is launching in summer 2022 at Walt Disney World’s Epcot, and Disneyland Paris is set to open the latest Avengers Campus in summer 2022. Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, announced the news about Cosmic Rewind at Destination D23. Glenn Close...
TRAVEL
Collider

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Coming Soon to Epcot In Disney World

It's long been known that Disney was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride for Walt Disney World, and today has brought forth some more details on that project. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at Epcot in Disney's Orlando-based park this upcoming summer. Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, who portrayed Nova Prime in James Gunn's first film, will reprise her role for the attraction. Cosmic Rewind will be just one piece of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary Celebration.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

EPCOT’s Disney On Broadway Concert Series Lineup Revealed

EPCOT is the place to be! With the Theme Park’s continuing transformation, we’re feeling the excitement grow each and every day. Today, Disney announced EPCOT will be home to a new restaurant which we’ll soon be able to experience in the World Celebration neighborhood. Now, we’re turning from food to music as Disney reveals the lineup of talented artists for EPCOT’s Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
MUSIC
allears.net

MORE Details Revealed About Disney’s Interactive New MagicBand+

A lot of exciting announcements have come from the Destination D23 event this weekend!. We’ve learned more about ongoing projects and things coming soon, as well as returning offerings in the parks. And if you were hoping for more news on the recently-announced MagicBand+, then Disney has got you covered!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy