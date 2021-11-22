Disney reveals opening timeline for Epcot coaster, more live shows

It has been a while since we saw the facade of Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith revealed, as it has been under refurbishment for quite some time. The biggest draw that the attraction has begins at the entryway with the upsidedown coaster, which has a track that leads you to the front of the attraction queue. There, Guests are typically greeted with a massive rose-red guitar that has you wondering what kind of coaster you are about to ride. For months, the facade was covered by scrim as Disney re-worked the look, but it is once again available for Guests to see, enjoy, and take photos in front of!

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO