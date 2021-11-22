Report: NFL to review apparent punch by Steelers' Heyward

Report: NFL officials know they got calls wrong on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Anyone who watched last week’s Monday Night Football match between the Bears and Steelers knows that the officiating was questionable, at best. There was the low block called on James Daniels that wiped away a touchdown, several missed roughing the passer calls after Justin Fields took late hits, and of course the Cassius Marsh taunting penalty that dominated headlines for the following week. The NFL publicly stood by the officiating, and doubled down on the controversial taunting call by fining Marsh after the game. But according to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, behind closed doors there are some in the NFL who recognize the officials dropped the ball.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO