Report: NFL to review apparent punch by Steelers' Heyward

By Chris Adamski The Tribune-Review, Greensburg (TNS)
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

The NFL will reportedly review an apparent punch by Cameron Heyward during Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain could face a fine for his actions. The NFL Network reported that the league office will not suspend Heyward for what appeared to be a...

