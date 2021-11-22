John Favreau Reveals The Book Of Boba Fett Details

What a difference five years makes. When Return Of The Jedi saw renowned slug-gangster Jabba The Hutt go down in flames on his exploding sail barge, it marked a heroic moment for Luke Skywalker and friends – and a changing of the guards in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars galaxy, blowing a much-feared figurehead to smithereens, and setting the stage for all kinds of scum and villainy to take his place. As we saw in the post-credits sting of The Mandalorian Season 2, none other than Bib Fortuna had ascended to that throne – before being swiftly dispatched by Boba Fett, with the help of Fennec Shand. Now, in The Book Of Boba Fett, a new era of galactic crime is about to begin.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO