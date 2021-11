After Travis d’Arnaud suffered a thumb injury that kept him out of action for nearly three months, the Atlanta Braves were forced to piece together the catcher position. The same day d’Arnaud was placed on the Injured List, his backup Alex Jackson, also hit the IL with a strained hamstring. The Braves relied on rookie William Contreras for a long stretch while shuffling veteran options in and out of the mix. One of those veterans was Jonathan Lucroy, who had a short stay in Atlanta but an eventful 2021 season.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO