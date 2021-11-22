ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security

Orchestrated increases?

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral weeks ago, it was front-page news that Social Security recipients would receive an unprecedented whopping increase in benefits next year. Now the other...

bigblueunbiased.com

IRS Sends $1800 Stimulus Check During Holiday Season! Check Out Here!

The IRS’s second influx of stimulus payments, which will be sent three weeks from tomorrow, will affect the previous six parts. In 2021, it will be the final batch of Child Tax Credit stimulus obligations. Since July, the federal government has started distributing them on a monthly basis, totaling billions...
U.S. POLITICS
#Medicare
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Republic Monitor

Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
Social Security
Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks in December?

Some families are getting stimulus checks up to $1,800 in the month of December. For eligible households that were late to enroll in the Child Tax Credit which ends in December 2021, they may be getting up to $1,800 in back payments in the final month of the Child Tax Credit.
FingerLakes1.com

COLA: Social Security disability payments in 2022

The COLA increase for 2022 was 5.9%, the largest the nation has seen since the 1980s. The only other time close to this was in 2009 when the increase was 5.8%, just slightly lower. The new increase will go into effect in January of 2022, impacting millions who have suffered...
BUSINESS
fox5atlanta.com

Stimulus check for Social Security recipients? Why a senior citizens group says it's urgent

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, is pushing Congress to issue a fourth stimulus check of $1,400 to Social Security recipients. TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney sent letters to congressional leaders, calling for another round of stimulus checks for those on Social Security income (SSI), according to an update last month from the group.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

There's Some Bad News About 2022's Big Social Security Raise

Retirees are getting a large Social Security benefit increase in 2022. This isn't necessarily going to improve their finances. Some seniors may end up in a worse financial situation next year. If you receive Social Security benefits, you may have been pleased when you heard about the huge cost-of-living adjustment...
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Social Security Rules for 2022

November 29, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, our hosts Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcome Mary Beth Franklin, Certified Financial Planner®, Contributing Editor for InvestmentNews, and President of RetirePro. Tune in for relevant information about your Social Security retirement benefit. During the broadcast you will learn the...
INCOME TAX
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

