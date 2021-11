The New York Rangers and Northwell Health will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) game on Sunday, November 21 at 6:00 PM against the Buffalo Sabres. Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) is an NHL initiative that unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Since 1998, the campaign has raised more than $30 million. The Rangers partner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation (GDF) and Northwell Health Foundation to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through and moving past cancer, along with recognition for their caregivers/support system.

