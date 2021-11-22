Patriots and the AFC // Callers Weigh in // The Final Word – 11/22 (Hour 4)

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
Myles Garrett gave Ben Roethlisberger a tombstone in his quarterback cemetery and included him on his costume cape, but once again it was Roethlisberger who got the last laugh in a 15-10 Steelers win over the Browns.
The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
The Pittsburgh Steelers expected a lot from their rookie Najee Harris. However, what he’s done for the franchise has exceeded everyone’s expectation. Shouldering a workload comparable to some of the best running backs in the league, Harris has carried this ailing Steelers offense to a 5-3-1 record entering Week 11.
Steven Matz will not be taking his talents to Boston, as the St. Louis Cardinals have outbid the field and signed the lefty to a four-year deal worth up to $48 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Matz decision, which was always expected to come before Thanksgiving, came on...
Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
Lamar Jackson missed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears due to an undisclosed illness, so it’s not a surprise why the team and its fanbase have expressed concerns about his condition heading to Week 12. Fortunately, though, it looks like Jackson is ready to return to...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the highest paid coaches in the country, according to a report. Making $11.5 million a year, Sportico said Mike Tomlin is tied with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for the highest paid coaches in U.S. sports. Sportico said it identified...
For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
On Friday morning, Lamar Jackson took a big step toward playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jackson missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback returned to practice on Friday. It looks like the NFL...
As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon. Harris,...
