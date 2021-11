It didn’t matter how many times he’d already seen it. Every time Ryan Day exited his office at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with his son during his first year on staff at Ohio State, the pair would stop before walking out the front door to watch the highlight video of the Buckeyes’ 2016 double overtime win over Michigan that played on loop at the facility. Having not yet experienced the rivalry firsthand, it was as close as Day could get.

