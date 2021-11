The West Central Minnesota Woodcarvers will meet at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Kandiyohi County Historical Society museum. Anybody interested in woodcarving is welcome. The Jolly Twirlers Square Dance Club will be teaching the art of square dancing to singles and couples of all ages. The lessons are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Nov. 4 at the Willmar Community Center, The Jolly Twirlers dancers serve as mentors for new dancers learning the different square dance “calls.” Adults $3 per lesson, students ages 16 and under are $1.50.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO