More than half a million Mainers are expecting disaster relief payments of $285 before the end of 2021. The money will arrive in the form of a paper check mailed to people in Maine who were working during the pandemic, officials said. The payments will only go to those who earned an adjusted gross income of under $75,000, for people filing as individuals, or $150,000 for people filing jointly.

