News of privacy and data breaches are capturing headlines every day. Biometric templates are believed to be secured with encryption and they cannot be reverse-engineered to generate the biometric patterns, however, history tells us that all countermeasures fall short at some point of time. Even new technologies that claim to secure biometric data are either not secure or have suboptimal performance. The privacy risks that accompany biometrics databases and repositories are now becoming more extreme and it is expected that more stringent regulations will be enacted to evaluate the data collected and its purpose.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO