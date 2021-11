That’s how many points the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Black Friday, as investors grew wary about a new COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa. It was the worst day since October 2020 for the Dow Jones index, which tracks the values of 30 major stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq to provide a view of the U.S. stock market and economy. Friday’s plunge, a 2.53% drop for the Dow, was due to traders’ fears that the new variant—like the delta variant before it—could touch off more restrictions and impede the global economic recovery, analysts said. The World Health Organization dubbed the newly discovered variant “omicron” on Friday afternoon.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO