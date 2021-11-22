ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Thoughts on the Union Playoff Win and Jakob Glesnes Golazo

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Union advanced to the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs with a ridiculous, game-winning golazo in the 123rd minute on Saturday evening. It was officially ruled the latest goal in Major League Soccer history. Sunday night, the Union released the wide-angle camera footage of Subaru Park,...

www.crossingbroad.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Glesnes Golzao powers Union to Semi Finals

The win for the Union is just their second playoff win in club history, following a win at home over the New York Red Bulls in 2019 and an opening round loss to the New England Revolution in 2020. The win over the Red Bulls in 2019 came in extra time with a goal by Marco Fabian in the first extra time period.
The Union Have A Huge Playoff Match Saturday

It’s that time of year again Philly; it’s time for the MLS playoffs, and the Union are heading in as the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Last year the Union won the Supporter’s Shield, awarded to the team in the MLS with the best regular season record, and came in as the playoff’s #1 overall seed, but unfortunately fell in the first round to the New England Revolution. Now, the Union will get a chance to avenge that upset in prime position for a deep run into the playoffs. For the 3rd straight season, they’ll start their playoff run on their home pitch at Subaru Park, and for the 2nd time in that stretch their opponent will be the rival New York Red Bulls. The Union took down the Red Bulls in the first round of the 2019 MLS playoffs, and hopefully Saturday’s 2:30pm matchup will yield a similar result.
Redhawks feast on Jackrabbits in playoff win

The Redhawks won their first playoff game in a decade on Friday after traveling to, and beating the Forney Jackrabbits 45-21 in the Bi-District round of UIL 5A-II football playoffs. “I feel like winning this game was our main goal,” quarterback, junior Keldric Luster said. “Going into the week we...
Fear of penalty kicks put a charge into Glesnes’ winning goal for Union

CHESTER — Jakob Glesnes has contributed in so many areas for the Union in 2021 that when confronted with an aspect he was unsure about, he had to take action. Glesnes had scored outrageous goals from distance, but the Union center back had never in his professional life attempted a penalty kick. The prospect of a shootout against the New York Red Bulls Saturday left him unusually apprehensive. So as the clock ticked past 120 minutes …
In-form Gazdag, healthy Ilsinho a boost for Union ahead of playoffs

The international window has presented a double-edged sword for the Philadelphia Union in 2021. Having seven internationals away to play pivotal World Cup qualifiers is a signifier of quality. But it’s also a disruption to practice schedules, particularly on the eve of the playoffs. So as glad as Jim Curtin...
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks ahead of Union playoff game

Ahead of the Round One battle on Saturday afternoon Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke to the media about the effort the squad put in to get to this point and the key components to making an impact this playoff run. MLS News. A date is set for Charlotte FC’s long-awaited...
Union ready to start playoff run vs Red Bull

In less than 24 hours, the Philadelphia Union begins what they hope will be the first of four matches in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Philly kicks off its 2021 playoff campaign Saturday afternoon against the only team they’ve ever beaten in the playoffs, New York Red Bulls. The Union is now a playoff regular in MLS’ eastern conference, but they have never been able to make a real run past the first round or conference semifinals. Could this 2021 Union squad be the one to do so? They appear ready to start a playoff run!
Amazing last-second goal helps Union advance in MLS playoffs

In soccer, there are goals, and there are golazos. Jakob Glesnes’ effort Saturday evening qualifies as the latter. The Union and New York Red Bulls played through 120 minutes of soccer without any scoring. A series of penalty kicks seemed to be on the table to determine who advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Glesnes scores in 123rd, Philadelphia advances in playoffs

CHESTER, Pa. -- Jakob Glesnes scored from distance in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the MLS playoffs. The goal helped Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls in the opening round for the second time in...
Another playoff win for BBP

Heralding a final playoff win this past Friday, Nov. 12 against Mount Sinai, the Bayport-Blue Point Phantoms will be competing in the Suffolk County Championship game this Friday, Nov. 19 at Stony Brook University at 4 p.m. With a final score of 21-14, the game was a clencher for the...
Red Bulls Prepared for a Union Meeting in the Playoffs

The grueling COVID regular season is over and the New York Red Bulls, who only faced their fellow Eastern Conference opponents, are ready for a possible playoff push. New York went unbeaten 11 times out of their final 12 games, which was astonishing for such a young and talented side who finally came together when it mattered the most.
Red Bulls Eliminated From MLS Playoffs In Loss To Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes scored from distance in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the MLS playoffs. The goal helped Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls in the opening round for the second time...
Union confident entering home playoff match vs. Red Bulls

The Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls might have finished at different ends of the MLS standings, but they do have something in common heading into the playoffs. Two of the league's top defensive sides meet in the first round of Eastern Conference-playoff action Saturday, when the No. 2 seed Union host the seventh-seeded Red Bulls at Chester, Pa.
On the brink of penalties, Jakob Glesnes calls game with unreal goal

CHESTER, PA — Jakob Glesnes picked up Kacper Przybylko, Cory Burke and the Philadelphia Union’s season and put them on his back delivering an incredible strike in stoppage time of the second overtime to lead the Union to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
Jakob Glesnes Saves the Day With World-Class Strike

In the last minute of stoppage time of extra time in the Union’s first-round playoff match against the New York Red Bulls, the team needed an answer to avoid penalties. That’s when defender Jakob Glesnes stepped up and scored an absolute banger of a goal on a volley to propel Philadelphia into the second round of the MLS playoffs with a 1-0 win. Prior to Glesnes’ shot, fans all over the stadium were shouting for the international defender to “shoot!” as they all knew what he was capable of at that moment. The rest is history.
News roundup: Union win, MLS playoffs, Man United looking for a new coach

The Union earned their second ever playoff win over the New York Red Bulls Saturday afternoon thanks to a Jacob Glesnes wonder strike. Portland will move on to face Colorado after defeating Minnesota 3-1. Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig were stunned by Hoffenheim. Union home opener next season is February...
Jakob Glesnes ‘Never Too Late’ shirt now available from BreakingT

It was the latest goal ever scored in MLS history and easily the greatest goal in Philadelphia Union history. And now there’s even a t-shirt for it. Jakob Glesnes’ incredible goal — scored in extra time stoppage time (123rd minute) to beat the New York Red Bulls in the opening round of the MLS Playoffs on Saturday — is commemorated in a new BreakingT t-shirt with the phrase “Never Too Late.”
MLS Cup Playoffs: Zusi, Blanco star; KC, Timbers, NYC, Union win (video)

Major League Soccer’s home field advantage is alive and well in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, even when the travel doesn’t cover great distances. Portland, NYCFC, Sporting KC, and Philadelphia all won their Round One matches as the MLS postseason kicked off Saturday and Sunday in the United States. There...
Union Mine falls an inch short in playoff masterpiece

The nose of the football rested just 1 inch from the end zone as Union Mine players watched in disbelief. In the waning moments of the Division IV Sac-Joaquin Section second round playoff game against Casa Roble Friday the Diamondbacks needed to score but came up just short to end their playoff run with a 35-33 loss.
